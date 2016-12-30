IMPD asking for assistance in indentfying robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a Nov. armed robbery.

According to IMPD, the incident took place on Nov. 9 after the suspect followed the victim from a gas station on 10th Street and Lynhurst Drive to his residence

Police said the suspect watched as the victim secured money from an ATM and then proceeded to follow the victim out of the store, to his home where he was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect is thought to be the black male seen in the photographs. Police said at this time, this is the only individual wanted for questioning in the case.

