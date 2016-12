Count down to 2017… with us!! Join Tracy, Amber and Indiana Grand’s Rachel McLaughlin for two parties Saturday night. The first… at Indiana Grand in Shelbyville… and then Hoosier Park in Anderson. If you can’t make it, join them live on WISH-TV starting at 11:30 p.m.

A super-charged disco tribute band will be playing all the greatest hits from the 70’s dance era and a DJ will be on site for early party-goers!

SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY CENTAUR RACING

