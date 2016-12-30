Lucky recipe to ring in the New Year!

Get lucky this New Year with Executive Chef Bob Adkins and Head Bartender Doug Spradley of FARMbloomington. Today on Indy Style, they make us Corned Beef and Cabbage, traditionally served for good luck on New Year’s Day, and a “Take One and Call Me in the Morning!” It’s sure to cure what ails you–and even has orange in it like baby aspirin. It also has pineapple juice, coconut juice, sugar syrup, and rum. This is a perker upper.

FARMbloomington Corned Beef and Cabbage Recipe

Brine

2 quarts water

1 cup kosher salt

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cinnamon stick, broken into several pieces

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

8 whole cloves

8 whole allspice berries

12 whole juniper berries

2 bay leaves, crumbled

1 teaspoon white pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

Brining Method

2 pounds ice

Brisket

1 (4 to 5 pound) beef brisket, trimmed

Vegetables

3 lbs small red potatoes

1 small onion, quartered

1 large carrot, coarsely chopped

1 stalk celery, coarsely chopped

1 head garlic, peeled

1 head cabbage, cut into eighths

Combine Brine ingredients. Bring to a boil. Put ice into a 8 quart pot and pour hot brine over it. Transfer to a non-reactive plastic, glass, or stainless steel container.

Submerge brisket in the now cold brine. Put a weight atop to keep it down. Cover and store in refrigeration for a minimum of 2 weeks (and up to 6). The longer it goes, the more intense the flavor becomes. Check on the brisket once a week to make sure it is submerged.

Cook brisket

In a large soup pot, place brisket, 2 cups of the brine, and enough water to cover brisket by 4 inches. Over high heat, bring to a boil over a high heat and bring to a simmer. Cook covered for 4 hours. Add potatoes, carrots, celery, onion, and garlic. Let simmer for 45 minutes. Add cabbage and cook for 20 minutes longer.

Remove corned beef and let rest for 45 minutes. Cut against the grain. Serve with vegetables.

FARMbloomington Take One And Call Me In The Morning

2 ounces El Dorado 5 Year Rum

2 ounces Pineapple juice

1 1/2 ounces Coconut milk

1 ounces Orange juice

1/2 ounces Demerara syrup

Cinnamon stick

Pinch Nutmeg

In a shaker filled 2/3 with ice, mix rum, juices, coconut milk, and syrup. On a plank or plate, wet a cinnamon stick, then, using a torch, char the stick until it begins to glow. At this point, place a glass over the stick to trap the smoke. After a few seconds, remove the glass, and double strain the cocktail into the glass. Add ice, and grate cinnamon and nutmeg over the drink.

To learn more, visit:

www.farm-bloomington.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/farmbloomingtonrestaurant

