Man in serious condition after shooting in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police responded to the scene of a shooting at the intersection of Drexel Avenue and Adams Street in Fort Wayne Thursday evening. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later upgraded to serious condition.

Fort Wayne Police Officer Chris Felton said that a woman was driving on Adams Street when she saw a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he asked her to call police. Officers were dispatched to the scene around 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, the man was lying in the street, outside of a vehicle with a freshly shattered driver’s side window. At this time, police are not sure if the man was shot outside or inside of the vehicle, or if the shooting occurred at a different location.

There were no other people on the scene upon the officers’ arrival. Police do not currently have any suspects. A K9 track was attempted but did not locate anyone. Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood and will be interviewing the victim when he is able, Felton said.

The shooting adds to the growing violence in 2016. Homicides are at an all time high with 48 people killed in Allen County. Shooting victims are also up from last year. As of December 20th, the police department says 74 people had been shot and survived in 2015. This year in that same time period 107 people have been shot and lived.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222.

The incident remains under investigation.

