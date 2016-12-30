Mother sentenced to 5 years after child found locked in room with feces on walls

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The mother of a child found locked in a room with what appeared to feces on the wall has been sentenced.

Delphi resident Heather Mock was sentenced Wednesday to five years in the Indiana Department of Corrections, with two years executed and three years suspended and on probation.

According to court documents, in December of 2013, a person working on Mock’s furnace called police to report child neglect.

When police arrived, they found a 5-year-old boy alone on a couch locked in a room with what investigators believe was fecal matter on the wall.

Police said the child could not talk, eat with silverware or go to the bathroom in a toilet.

Mock’s husband, 50-year-old Wayne Fender, was also charged in the case. He pleaded guilty to child neglect.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20 in Cass County.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...