INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fifteen people were displaced by an apartment fire on the northeast side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the 9300 block of San Jacinto Drive around 6 a.m.

The flames were contained to a storage space on two floors, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

No one was hurt, but the blaze caused $100,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...