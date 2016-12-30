NYE Parties for Kids

New Years Eve is a time for people to gather and bid a ceremonious good bye to 2016 and say hello to 2017. If you can’t find a sitter or you want to celebrate a the new year with your children, Katy Mann has five celebrations your whole family can be a part of:

Countdown to Noon at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

December 31st, 10am – 3pm

Included with museum admission

Noon Year’s Eve Character Party and Balloon Drop at Five Seasons Family Sports Club

December 31st, 11am – 1pm

$10/person

Early New Year’s Eve Balloon Drop at Incrediplex

December 31st, 5:30pm – 8pm

$12/person in advance, $14/person at the door

Family New Year’s Eve at the Indiana State Museum

December 31st, 6pm – 9pm

$9 for members, $15 for non-members

Downtown Indy Inc.’s New Year’s Eve Celebration

December 31st-January 1st, 8pm – 12:30am

FREE

For even more fun NYE festivities for families, check out the Indy with Kids Guide to New Years Eve with Kids. http://indywithkids.com/new-years-eve-indianapolis-kids2016/.

