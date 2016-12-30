Police respond to three deadly shootings across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police responded to three deadly shootings across Indianapolis in the past 24 hours.

The most recent happened before 6:00 p.m. at a motel on Rockville Road and 465.

IMPD said officers initially received a call for a disturbance in a room at Motel 6. They went to check the room, but didn’t find anyone.

Officers checked all of the occupied rooms in the building and found a man dead in room 216.

IMPD Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham told 24-Hour News 8 someone staying on the second floor alerted them to the room.

“They had heard a loud disturbance and a loud pop in a room that was across the hall from where they were staying then they heard the door slammed suddenly,” she said.

Police checked the room and found a man dead inside.

“They drew our attention to room 216 on a welfare check,” she said, “Management made entry into that room and located a deceased male in the room suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.”

Management told police the room was not registered to the victim.

“We do have information that a disturbance occurred right before this incident,” she said. “But we really don’t know much more. He was the only person in the room.”

The deadly shooting at the motel was one of three in the past 24 hours. The night before police responded to a call at Wellington Village Apartments on Little John Drive.

Police said 55-year-old Curtis Wooden was found shot and killed in a crashed car. Police also responded to another shooting about eight miles away near 29th Street and Talbott Street.

“It makes you be on your p’s and q’s to make sure that you’re paying attention to the people and what’s going on,” said Jeffrey Redd, neighbor.

Jeffrey Redd lives in the neighborhood. He said his uncle called to check on him after hearing about the shooting.

“He was calling to make sure I was alright… He said there was a shooting, killing, somebody died on a bicycle,” said Redd. “I nearly thought it was my neighbor.”

Police said the victim identified as 28-year-old Joshua Cobb was shot multiple times. He was found next to his bicycle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Redd said he wants the violence to stop. He’s now urging his neighbors to look out for one another.

“If you see something you cannot help, but what happens if it happened to you,” he said. “You’re going to want somebody to help you so that’s why we should be close knitted.”

Police have not released any information about a possible motive or suspects in any of these cases.

If you know anything that could help them you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262 TIPS.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...