Riley Hospital ringing in new year with annual Noon Year’s Eve Party, Wagon Drop

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health will ring in the new year with the annual Noon Year’s Eve Party.

Many children will be spending the new year holiday at the hospital, so the staff at Riley want to make it special for them.

Rather than having the children stay up late on Saturday, Riley staff, patients, and their families will gather to watch a wagon drop at noon.

Organizers say the iconic Riley Red Wagon will decent from the fourth floor of the hospital.

The Child Life Zone inside the hospital will also host a party with video games and crafts for patients.

The festivities begin Friday at 11 a.m.

