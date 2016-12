INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health rang in the new year Friday.

Rather than having the children stay up late on Saturday, the hospital’s annual party includes a countdown to noon.

The dropping of Riley’s iconic red wagon drop is a highlight of the event.

The party included video games and crafts for patients in the Child Life Zone.

