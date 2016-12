INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Robert Mathis, an outside linebacker for the Indianapolis Colts, is retiring after 14 seasons.

The Indianapolis Colts announced he was retiring just after 1 p.m. Friday.

"This will be 98's last game." –@RobertMathis98 Share your favorite Robert Mathis memories using #ThankYou98. pic.twitter.com/kk3k7tebd0 — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2016

A career for the ages. After 14 seasons, @RobertMathis98 is saying goodbye to football. #ThankYou98 pic.twitter.com/SaVvuBrMVM — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 30, 2016

He posted a video about his retirement on Instagram. In the video he thanks his fans and said he will always be a Colt.

Here is how social media is responding to the news.

Mathis: “I want to walk away, not limp away. The rest of my body goes to my kids." — Kevin Bowen (@KBowenColts) December 30, 2016

The sack fumble and safety on Manning in his return to Indy. Was there for that too. Brought LOS to its knees. Place EXPLODED! #THANKYOU98 https://t.co/FzwaVwZir1 — Steven Goetz (@Stevendust7) December 30, 2016

I'm gonna mis Robert Mathis , hope he has a great retirement , forever a colt💪💙 — Anthony (@yoimanthony) December 30, 2016

Happy Retirement Robert Mathis! Probably my favorite Colt defender ever — Taylor Clary (@actuaryclary) December 30, 2016

