Sneak peek at The Rose Parade

Did you know that it takes over 20 million flowers, 5,000 gallons of glue, 600 tons of steel and over 200,000 combined volunteer hours to pull off the Tournament of Roses Parade every year? Or that the parade is viewed by more than 60 million people in the U.S. and is broadcast worldwide to 220 countries? Or that it takes nearly a year to complete each float?

The Rose Parade is a celebration that happens in Pasadena, California every year. It’s more than a century old and happens in conjunction with the Rose Bowl Game.

Paul James, The Gardener Guy, shows us highlights before the parade through the eyes of Fiesta Parade Floats, the Rose Parade’s most awarded float builder. We get a rare sneak peek and behind-the-scenes look into what it takes to put on the biggest parade in the country and see how these giant structures are transformed into magnificent floral masterpieces at America’s winningest float builder.

About Paul James, “The Gardener Guy”:

Master Gardener Paul James, better known as The Gardener Guy, created his first garden in 1979, and he’s been at it ever since. In 1995, he launched the hugely successful television program, “Gardening by the Yard,” on HGTV. During its 19-seasons, Paul focused on simple and natural solutions to gardening problems, including the intelligent use of water. In addition to his work on Gardening by the Yard, James has hosted numerous HGTV specials, including the Rose Parade, as well as Paul James’ Homegrown Cooking from 1998 to 2000. Paul continues to reach out to his devoted fans through personal appearances across the country.

To learn more, visit www.tournamentofroses.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...