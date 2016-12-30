Fort Wayne woman dies in crash after van collides with SUV

LEO, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the woman who died after a crash at the intersection of Amstutz and Schlatter Roads involving an SUV and a van early Friday morning.

The deceased woman was identified as 25-year-old Colleen Stayer of Fort Wayne. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma due to a motor vehicle crash, the manner of which was ruled an accident, the coroner’s report said.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Amstutz and Schlatter shortly after 7 a.m. on report of a person trapped inside a vehicle.

According to Steve Stone of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, an investigation indicated that a Ford Explorer was headed north on Amstutz when it crossed the center line and collided with a southbound van. The driver of the van was uninjured, while the driver of the Explorer suffered minor injuries. The female passenger of the van, Stayer, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed. An eight-month-old infant in the Explorer also was not injured. Stone said investigators believe icy conditions definitely factored into the crash as roads in the area were snow covered.

Investigators believe Stayer may have not have been wearing a seatbelt because she was delivering newspapers. They said her seatbelt was unbuckled so she could reach back and grab a paper to throw.

The crash remains under investigation.

