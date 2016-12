INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition following an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Authorities said the incident originally happened in the 8300 block of Whipporwill Drive before the victim was transported to Community Hospital North just before 7:30 a.m.

Not much else is known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

