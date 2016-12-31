2 young women shot on near east side, 1 in critical

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two young women were shot overnight on the city’s near east side.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 3400 block of East Vermont Street just before 1:00 a.m.

Both of the victims were transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital. One of the victims is said to be in critical condition and the other in serious condition.

Authorities believe there was a prior altercation at the scene of the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing.

