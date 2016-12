INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — You may have plans for later tonight to ring in the new year whether you’re staying at home or going out. If you’re entertaining some guests tonight, we have a treat for you!

Rick Hopkins and David Williams stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday to show us some holiday themed cocktails using products from right here in Indiana!

Click the video to check it out!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...