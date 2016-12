INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is seeking help in searching for a suspect wanted in a robbery Saturday.

The man is a suspect in a robbery of a business in the 3800 block of North High School Road Saturday morning.

Authorities said the man presented a knife and threatened the cashier.

If you have any information on the man, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

