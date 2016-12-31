Milano Inn closes its doors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – After 82 years, the Milano Inn closed its doors for good Saturday evening.

Opened in 1934 by Mary and Joe Modaffari, the Milano Inn specialized in Italian fare including spaghetti and meatballs, manicotti and pizza.

The restaurant was later saved by the LaGrotte family after the passing of Mary and Joe in the 1980s.

Instead of running the iconic Indianapolis restaurant, Saturday night Tina LaGrotte said she plans focus on spending more time with her family.

