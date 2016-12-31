Recovery delayed for missing plane with 6 aboard

CLEVELAND (AP) — Officials in Ohio say Saturday’s weather and water conditions do not allow for recovery efforts to begin for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores.

The plane vanished shortly after takeoff from the city’s lakeshore airport Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard search for the plane was called off Friday.

John T. Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, their two teenage sons, and two neighbors were aboard.

Officials said they expect three vessels to be on the water Sunday: a 27-foot boat from city fire division, a 45-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel and a 50-foot boat operated by Underwater Marine Contractors. All will be equipped with sonar technology.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...