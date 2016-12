ISTANBUL (AP) – Istanbul’s governor says at least 35 people were killed in the attack at a nightclub in Istanbul¬†during New Year’s celebrations.

Vasip Sahin said some 40 other people were wounded in the assault in the early hours of Sunday.

Sahin said the incident was a “terror attack” without saying who may have carried it out.

