Starved dog eats her own puppies, owner charged with animal cruelty

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL (WCMH) – A Florida man is facing animal cruelty charges after police say his malnourished dog ate its own puppies.

The dog was discovered on January 21 while an animal control officer was investigating a dog bite, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

The officer determined that the dog was owned by 21-year-old Deandre Goodson.

After searching Goodson’s property, the officer found three pit bulls. Two were chained and did not appear to have any water.

A third pit bull, named Chi Chi, was found on the side of the house and appeared to be in distress. The officer said that Chi Chi appeared malnourished and had extensive scarring on her face and the front of her body. She was unable to walk under her own power.

The homeowner told the officer that Chi Chi had puppies in December and had eaten them.

The dog was transported to Animal Services for immediate medical attention. Upon examination, the veterinarian said the dog had numerous injuries and was suffering from neglect.

Deputies said Goodson said he feeds Chi Chi regularly and wasn’t sure why the dog was so skinny. He also stated the dog’s injuries were the result of the other two dogs attacking her. Goodson said he chose not to seek treatment for the injured dog, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Goodson was charged with one count of Animal Cruelty. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Facility where his bond was set at $5,000.

