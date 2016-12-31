Thousands downtown set to ring in 2017

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Thousands in downtown Indianapolis are getting ready to say goodbye to 2016 and welcome in 2017.

However, instead of a ball drop, there will be an IndyCar descending on Georgia Street to mark the beginning of 2017.

In addition to the party on Georgia Street, there’s another party about to start to countdown to 2017.

Indy Style’s Tracy Forner and Amber Hankins are at the Indiana Grand in Shelbyville getting ready for the “Solid Gold New Year’s Eve Party.”

That party gets started at 11:30 p.m. on WISH-TV.

No matter how you are choosing to celebrate the New Year, police are encouraging everyone to make sure they have a safe and sober ride home.

