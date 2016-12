INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Valerie Cunningham was named the new interim Chief of Police for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday.

She will serve in the role for up to ten days while Mayor Joe Hogsett does his diligence to find a permanent Chief of Police.

Acting Chief Cunningham has served with Indianapolis Police Department/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 24 years.

She is currently the Deputy Chief of the Patrol Division and serves as Night Watch Commander.

