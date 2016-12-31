Vigo Co. traffic stop leads to drug arrest

VIGO COUNTY,Ind. (WISH) – A Friday evening traffic stop in Vigo County led to the arrest of one.

According to the Indiana State Police, 22-year-old Devonce Whitesides was taken into custody.

Police said an ISP trooper spotted a blue Chevy Impala without taillights on near 22nd Street and Impala Street in Terre Haute around 10:30 p.m.

After pulling the vehicle over, a traffic stop was initiated. Walking up to the vehicle the trooper said he noticed possible criminal indicators and detected a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the Impala.

After a second ISP trooper and a Terre Haute Police officer arrived on scene, the vehicle was searched. As a result of the search, trace amounts of marijuana, open alcohol containers, scales with alleged marijuana residue and a .380 caliber handgun were discovered. It was also discovered the driver did not have a permit for the weapon.

Whitesides was then taken into custody and was transported to the Vigo County Jail. A 17-year-old male passenger was not charged and was released from the scene.

Whitesides faces a number of preliminary charges including possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

