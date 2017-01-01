1 arrested in Madison Co. after firing gun at passing vehicle

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – One man was taken into custody after firing at a SUV following a single-vehicle accident.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident in the 3100 block of North State Road 9 in Anderson Sunday.

Deputies said after arriving on scene, the driver of the vehicle in the accident, Jordan Ray Mace, was observed firing a handgun at a northbound white SUV on State Road 9.

Mace was then placed under arrest. Deputies later discovered Mace had a blood alcohol content higher than the legal limit.

The three juveniles in the white SUV at the time were not injured and it’s still unclear why Mace fired at the vehicle.

Mace faces a number of preliminary charges including attempted battery with a deadly weapon, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon.

