49ers fire coach Chip Kelly, GM Trent Baalke

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke just hours after finishing one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Team CEO Jed York announced the moves after the team completed a 2-14 season with a 25-23 loss to Seattle. York says the “decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.”

The Niners tied the worst record in franchise history previously done in 1978, ’79 and 2004.

The new coach will be the fourth in four seasons. The team got rid of Jim Harbaugh after 2014 and then fired Jim Tomsula and Kelly after one season each.

