INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis welcomed its first baby of the new year shortly after midnight.

Kennedy Aberdeen Long was born at 12:27 a.m. at Franscian Health Indianapolis.

She weighs 7 pounds and 1 ounce and measures 20 inches long.

Her parents are Joanna and Bobby Long form Martinsville.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...