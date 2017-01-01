Indiana lawmakers may have to boost taxes for roads funding

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans who control the Indiana Statehouse say fiscal restraint is in order when they convene in January.

But while they preach frugality ahead of the session that begins Tuesday, they are also planning to ramp up infrastructure spending. And they want to increase taxes to pay for it.

An increase in the gas tax, hiking vehicle registration costs and increasing tobacco taxes are all ideas that have been floated.

GOP leaders say passing a two-year budget for the state and developing a long-term plan to pay for infrastructure improvements are there major goals for this year.

