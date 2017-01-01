Oil pipeline protesters unfurl banner during Vikings game

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) – Minneapolis police have arrested two Dakota Access Oil Pipeline protesters who unfurled a huge banner inside U.S. Bank Stadium during a Minnesota Vikings game.

The man and woman were arrested Sunday afternoon after climbing into a catwalk just after the Vikings’ season finale against the Chicago Bears ended around 3 p.m.

Police spokesman Officer Corey Schmidt says the pair was seen by medical staff but declined treatment. He says they’ll be booked into the Hennepin County Jail on a preliminary charge of trespassing.

Schmidt says police will investigate for possible further charges.

Play continued on the field while the huge banner was unfurled, but rows below were cleared of fans as a precaution. No one was hurt.

The banner urged Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank to divest from the four-state, $3.8 billion pipeline. A U.S. Bank spokesman declined comment.

