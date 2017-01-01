Teenager steals vehicle, leads police on chase

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody for leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Saturday morning.

Indiana State Police believe 18-year-old Nathaniel L. Jones-Knight had stolen a vehicle from a local Taco Bell after he failed to pull over during a traffic stop in a 2006 Volkswagen Jetta.

Authorities said it happened at 3:00 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Road 46 and County Road 500 West in Bartholomew County.

Jones-Knight then led police on a ten minute chase before the vehicle began to stall due to mechanical issues, causing Jones-Knight to flee by foot.

Jones-Knight was located soon after and was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail.

He faces charges of auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of a hypodermic syringe, criminal recklessness with a vehicle and operating while intoxicated.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...