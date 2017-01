INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman who was on a bike was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday.

It happened just north of downtown on 16th Street and College Avenue.

Authorities said the woman rode out onto the street from a driveway wearing dark clothing.

The driver did not see the woman in time and hit her.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

