3 escape overnight townhome fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people safely escaped a house fire on the west side of Indianapolis late Sunday night.

Wayne Township, Speedway and Pike Township firefighters battled flames at a townhome in the 2900 block of Horse Hill E. Drive, near Crawfordsville Road and N. Girls School Road, around 11:45 p.m.

Crews saw flames shooting from the around the chimney, and smoke and fire were thick on the second floor, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes, and it caused $100,000 in damage.

Three adults inside managed to get out of the house without injury.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

Wayne Township Victim’s Assistance was working to find a place to stay for the residents.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...