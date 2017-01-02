Addicts’ family, friends to get overdose antidote training

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — Advocacy groups in northwestern Indiana plan to train family and friends of drug addicts how to use the overdose antidote naloxone.

LaPorte County Drug Free Partnership director Joseph Bunch tells The Northwest Indiana Times that his group is partnering with the nonprofit Overdose Lifeline Inc. to train 100 people on how to administer an intranasal dosage of the antidote. It can reverse potentially fatal overdoses from opioid painkillers and heroin. The training will be Jan. 21.

Indiana allows residents to obtain naloxone without a prescription from pharmacies or agencies that are registered with the state. Residents must be trained in administering the antidote.

Bunch says the training is aimed at the right audience because “family or friends of the addict are the ones who want to help.”

