Explosion reported at northern Indiana manufacturing facility

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – An explosion was reported at the manufacturing facility, Micropulse Inc. in Columbia City Monday afternoon.

Police were dispatched to the facility, located at 5865 E State Rd. 14, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on report of the explosion.

The 160,000 square foot facility specializes in high-speed machinery, robotic part handling and new technologies for orthopedics.

Dispatch confirmed injuries were reported. It is unclear at this time how many were injured or if anyone was taken to the hospital.

No other information is known at this time, check back for updates.

