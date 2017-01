INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 30-year-old woman is recovering after being shot on the northeast side of Indianapolis Monday morning.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3700 block of 37th Place, near 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road, just after 4:15 a.m.

The woman was taken to Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital. Her condition was not released, but police said she was awake and breathing.

Officers say the shooting stemmed from a fight.

