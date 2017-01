INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who escaped from arrest on Sunday.

Shelia Martin, 26, was arrested Dec. 31 on possession of cocaine and theft and was being held at the Arrestee Processing Center on E. Market Street.

Martin also has a warrant for arrest out of Hendricks County for theft.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Teams continued to search for Martin Monday afternoon.

This investigation is ongoing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...