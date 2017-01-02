Pagano to speak Monday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano has scheduled a news conference for 1:30 p.m. Monday.

He’s expected to recap the season and possibly address his future with the team. With the win over the Jaguars Sunday, Indianapolis (8-8) narrowly avoided its first losing season since Pagano took the job in 2012.

Watch Pagano's remarks live here on WISHTV.com at 1:30 p.m.

Usually, teams are willing to stick with coaches who have records of 49-31, three playoff appearances, two division titles and one AFC championship appearance. But after missing the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1997-98, fans have soured on Pagano and general manager Ryan Grigson.

Fans have largely split over who is more culpable for the Colts’ plight and some want both gone.

The answers could come Monday.

“I don’t think it’s stuck in neutral. I think it’s moving forward,” Andrew Luck said when asked to assess where the Colts are headed. “Obviously, it’s about having a better record and getting into the playoffs.”

