Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two men have been arrested on numerous drug related charges following a New Year’s Day traffic stop in Jackson County.

The stop occurred on I-65 near mile marker 51, just north of Seymour.

23-year-old Joshua A. Dewitt and 28-year-old Tod D. Mertz Jr. were arrested shortly after the stop after a search of the vehicle was conducted by a K9 unit.

Tod Mertz Jr. (Photo Provided/ISP) Joshua Dewitt (Photo Provided/ISP)

15 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 90 grams of suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia were all confiscated during the search.

Both men face charges of dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

