BBB revokes MyPillow accreditation

MINNEAPOLIS (NEWS10) – The Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota have revoked MyPillow’s accreditation.

According to BBB, it revoked the accreditation based on a pattern of complaints from consumers, advertising challenge, and a government action taken by California state agencies.

My Pillow’s BBB rating was lowered to an F.

“Among other issues, BBB has attempted to persuade MyPillow to discontinue their “buy one get one free” (BOGO)/other discount offers without success,” said Dana Badgerow, president and CEO of BBB of Minnesota and North Dakota. “Continuous BOGO offers, which can then be construed as an item’s regular, everyday price, violate not only BBB’s Code of Advertising – which all BBB Accredited Businesses agree to abide by – but also other state and national organizations’ rules.”

Other issues BBB brought to MyPillow’s attention were:

“As Seen on TV” claims are sometimes listed on MyPillow boxes where the content is NOT the same as seen on the company’s TV ads. The company has made an effort to remove this, but it can still be seen on third party seller packaging (Walmart, Target, etc.).

Photos of MyPillow on some boxes show the premium, gusseted pillow, when the box actually holds their standard pillow. The company has made an effort to correct this, but it can still be seen on some third party seller packaging.

Claims of offering a “full warranty” when the warranty was not full (customers need to pay a fee to return the pillow).

A pattern of complaints filed against MyPillow has been identified by BBB regarding customers’ understanding of the buy one/get one free offer. A substantial number of the 232 complaints filed against the company regard confusion on the offer.

Mike Lindell, the owner of MyPillow, told the BBB he would not be able to stop the company’s BOGO offer at this time, but would look at making changes in 2017.

Statement from MyPillow:

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...