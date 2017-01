INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) РA well-known restaurant in Indianapolis will be closing after being open for generations.

Bourbon Street Distillery located at 361 Indiana Avenue, will be closing on Friday, Jan. 6, according to the restaurant.

Workers were notified of the closing on Monday.

The restaurant was also used for private parties, receptions and meetings.

This is a developing story. Check back at WISHTV.com and click on this story for updates.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...