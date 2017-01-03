Conservation officers investigating after Whooping Crane killed in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a Whooping Crane was found dead in Greene County.

Officers report they were contacted by a member of the International Crane Foundation after an endangered Whooping Crane was found south of Lyons.

Evidence suggests the bird was shot over the weekend.

Officials report another crane was killed in the same area a few years ago, but they do not know if the cases are related.

Whooping Cranes are endangered and closely monitored by biologists with both banding and radio transmitters.

If you have any information, contact Indiana Conservation Officer Dispatch at (812) 837-9536.

