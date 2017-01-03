Customers on high alert after recent ATM robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Customers are on high alert after recent robberies at the ATM in Indianapolis.

Police are investigating two unrelated cases, with the latest happening Monday night on East 21st Street and North Post Road.

The victim told police she was making a deposit when she felt something behind her back.

The 65-year-old victim declined an on camera interview. She told 24-Hour News 8 she was scared for her life, but somehow managed to remain calm and collected.

The Chase bank location on the city’s east side was busy with customers Tuesday evening.

Josh Holycross said he rarely goes to the ATM.

“Really, I just run into my bank and just take out cash that way, you know, I don’t have to be out at night in the dark or anything like that. I could just go inside,” Holycross said.

But that wasn’t an option for the 65-year-old victim in the most recent case. She told 24-Hour News 8 off camera, she stopped by the ATM on her way home last night.

She didn’t notice anyone behind her, but later felt something. She said she turned around and saw a man with a gun. He told her he wasn’t afraid to use it.

Kevin Billups said he banks at the same location of the robbery.

“You just never know at an ATM, but you know people get robbed some people even get killed at an ATM,” said Billups. “So if you’re not careful you’re just setting yourself up.”

Billups said he had a close call two years ago after leaving the ATM.

“I did that over at the Forum by Washington Square Mall and some guys tried to follow us after we left the ATM,” said Billups. “But we were able to dodge them, you know, get out of the way.”

Police said it was just last November when someone followed a victim home from the gas station and robbed the person.

The victim used the ATM at 10th and Lynhurst. Police said the robber watched the victim get the money from the ATM, followed them out of the store, and then followed them home.

Pictures from the surveillance video show a person, who police said is wanted for questioning. Police are now asking for your help to identify the man seen in the pictures.

Police said they are planning to release that surveillance video later this week.

