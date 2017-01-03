Danny’s Top 10 Winter Must-Dos from the “4 Seasons of Home Ownership”

Home maintenance can be intimidating, especially if you don’t have the “handy” gene, but Expert and host of “Today’s Homeowner,” Danny Lipford, simplifies the to-do list:
- Change heating system filters.
- Clean range hood filter.
- Clean all baseboard heaters.
- Change water and icemaker filters on the refrigerator.
- Thoroughly clean, oil and prepare snowblower for winter.
- Gather tools and supplies for removing snow and ice from walkways and driveways.
- Inspect washing machine hoses for leaks or damage. Replace if necessary.
- Insulate exposed water lines and hose bibs.
- Set ceiling fans to rotate clockwise and circulate warm air.
- Prepare portable or standby generator.
For more tips, go to www.TodaysHomeowner.com or follow him on social media:
Twitter: @DannyLipford
Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, YouTube: @TodaysHomeowner