Florida mom in crash that killed 2 kids only had learner’s permit

LOCKHART, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman who was driving when her car crashed and killed her two young daughters didn’t have a valid driver’s license.
Spokeswoman Kim Montes tells local news outlets that April Gallon only had a learner’s permit, which requires someone 21 or older to also be in the car.
Only her children – 10-year-old Kayla Johnson and 12-year-old Jasmin Johnson – were in the vehicle when it crashed Wednesday near Orlando.
Montes says Gallon lost control of her car, crossed a median and drove into oncoming traffic.
The Orlando Sentinel reports Gallon underwent surgery and is expected to survive.
Montes says Gallon got her permit in 2013 but never applied for a license. She may receive a traffic citation for the violation.
It was reported that a few hours before the crash, the sisters had been visiting a puppy that was soon to become theirs.
The other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.