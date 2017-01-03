Former IPS counselor charged in child seduction case due in court

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The former Indianapolis Public School counselor accused of sleeping with students is due in court Tuesday.

Shana Taylor is scheduled to have a change of plea hearing at 11 a.m.

March of 2016, Taylor was charged with nine felony counts of child seduction.

To this point, Taylor has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

According to court documents, Taylor carried on a months-long sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and once engaged in group sex with the victim and another underage student who was 16 at the time.

Prosecutors say school and district officials waited several days to report the alleged abuse to authorities.

Two employees were charged with failure to report and resigned.

Two other employees were fired, and are now suing the district and the IPS Board for wrongful termination.

Since Taylor’s arrest, IPS administrators have had to take additional training on how to report abuse allegations.

The district also made a checklist for school administrators on procedures for reporting suspected child abuse or neglect, including their duty to report, how to make the report, and the principal’s and administrators’ duties and role once Child Protective Services is involved.

