Girl Scouts add S’mores cookies for 100th season of sales

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — S’mores will be added to the list of cookies this year to celebrate the 100th season of Girl Scout Cookie sales.

It joins the list of other cookies available:

S’mores

Thin Mints

Caramel deLites / Samoas

Peanut Butter Patties / Tagalongs

Shortbread / Trefoils

Do-si-dos / Peanut Butter Sandwich

Lemonades

Savannah Smiles

Thanks-A-Lot

Toffee-tastic

Trios

The Girl Scouts say the sales are the largest entrepreneurial training program for girls in the world.

“To think that for 100 years Girl Scouts have been powering their experiences through the sale of cookies is inspiring. We thank the communities we serve for supporting the financial education and incredible experiences offered to girls through the sale of Girl Scout cookies,” said Kim Hutzell, President and CEO of Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands.

Nearly 1 million Girl Scouts participate in the Cookie Program and generate $800 million in sales in the average season, according to the Girl Scouts.

They say 100 percent of sales stays with the local council and troops.

