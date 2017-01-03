Gun goes off at party, man seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man was seriously hurt in an overnight shooting at a Fort Wayne motel.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at Regency Inn in the 1000 block of West Coliseum Boulevard.

Police say someone apparently accidentally pulled the trigger of a gun as it was being passed around a party at the motel. A man in the room was shot in the head, but the injury does not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were able to talk to witnesses. The suspected shooter was taken from the scene to be interviewed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...