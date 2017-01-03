‘Holiday Hangover Day’ may be one of the busiest shopping days of the season

(WISH) – Tuesday may be one of the busiest shopping days of the season.

There’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Small Business Saturday, now another days joins the shopping line-up, Holiday Hangover Day.

It falls on Jan. 3 this year, the day most Americans head back to the office.

According to sale-tracking website Brad’s Deals, retailers see an increase in online sales, as Americans log in from their cubicles to buy jewelry, fitness equipment and bedding and linens.

In 2016, there was a 15 percent spike in online sales on Monday, Jan. 5, compared to surrounding days.

In 2016, there was a 15 percent spike in online sales on Monday, Jan. 5, compared to surrounding days.

