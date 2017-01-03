IMPD investigating fatal crash on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening.

The accident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. in the 7700 block of North Michigan Road.

It is believed the woman dropped an item while crossing the street with her husband. When she went to retrieve the item, she was struck by the vehicle.

The woman was transported to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital where she has since died from her injuries.

The driver has fully cooperated with police. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

