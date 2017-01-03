IMPD searching for suspect wanted in Church’s Chicken armed robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a Church’s Chicken last May.

The robbery occurred on May 25, 2016, just before 9:30 a.m. at a Church’s Chicken in the 5000 block of East 21st Street on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. Police say the suspect passed a note to a Church’s employee and showed her a black handgun tucked into the waistband of his pants. He then took the money and left the scene on foot.

The suspect is described as light skinned, with his hair pulled back into a ponytail, wearing a black Purdue hoodie, khaki pants and black shoes.

If you have any information to assist authorities, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477(TIPS) or 800-222-8477(TIPS).

Submit an online tip here.

Information provided through Crime Stoppers is considered to be anonymous.

